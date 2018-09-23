IIIT Basara student kills self, blames heartbreak in note

By Express News Service

NIRMAL: A second year student of IIIT Basara on Saturday committed suicide by jumping off the roof of her hostel. The deceased, identified as A Anusha (18) of Mandapelli village in Siddipet district, in her suicide note, said that she had chosen to end her life due to a failed relationship. She had been in relation with a relative of hers, and her family was opposed to it.

On Saturday, Anusha skipped classes and at around 12.20 pm, jumped off the top of her hostel building. She was rushed to the university hospital and later was shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad where she succumbed to her injuries.