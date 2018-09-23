Inter-caste couple from Maripadiga village seeks protection

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Fearing trouble, a couple from Maripadiga village who had an inter-caste marriage against the wishes of their parents sought police protection on Saturday alleging that there was a threat to their lives from the village representatives.

The video of the couple accusing the villagers of threatening them has been doing rounds on social media lately. The couple Vanam Prashanth and Sandhya Reddy, claimed that after marriage they were staying in Hyderabad. Recently, they went to Tirupati and on return the boy was harassed by the villagers. Later, the couple released a video online appealing to police to give them protection.

An open letter from the ‘honour’ killer?

An open letter, attributed to Maruthi Rao, who was accused in the caste killing case of his daughter Amruthavarshini’s husband Pranay, has been doing the rounds in social media. In the letter, he expresses his love for his daughter, while raising questions to the society.