Owaisis given land for TRS’ political gain: PIL

The petitioner urged the court to declare the above decision as illegal and to grant stay of all proceedings of allotment.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A PIL was filed in the Hyderabad HC challenging the decision of Telangana government of allotting prime land measuring about 6,500 square yards, for a meagre sum of Rs 3.75 crore as against the market value of about Rs 40 crore. The land, located at Bandlaguda mandal in Ranga Reddy district, was meant for construction of a hospital by AIMIM party MP Asaduddin Owaisi and former MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Petitioner Shaik Aneesha, resident of old city in Hyderabad, said that government has taken the decision, which would be a huge revenue loss to the State exchequer, is actually to get the support of AIMIM in the Assembly elections. There was a dispute between the government and the MIM leaders in respect of the said land for several years. After an earlier NOC was cancelled, the government took possession of the land before allotting the same for such a small amount, a few weeks before the assembly polls.

The government and its agencies cannot alienate/lease or allot the public property in favour of selected individuals at the cost of state exchequer, the petitioner pointed out. There would be a huge revenue loss to the State exchequer because of the government’s decision to allot the subject land for political mileage, the petitioner said. The petitioner urged the court to declare the above decision as illegal and to grant stay of all proceedings of allotment.

