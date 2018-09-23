Won’t pass resolution in KCR’s favour: Malkapur

Krishna P By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Villagers of Malkapur in Gajwel constituency on Saturday refused to pass a resolution to vote for caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

To understand the refusal, one has to understand why such a proposal was made in the first place: On Friday, people of multiple villages in Siddipet constituency passed resolutions to vote for minister Harish Rao in the upcoming elections. The resolutions, and Rao’s emotional reactions to them, were reported widely by the media.

So, on Saturday, when State Food Corporation chairman G Election Reddy was invited to Malkapur for a programme, he thought he would propose a similar resolution, but in favour of KCR who has represented Gajwel constituency till now. But the villagers were going to have none of it – they refused Reddy’s proposals on the grounds that votes were a matter of personal opinion. Also, they told him that they didn’t want the village to be seen as politically partisan.

Speaking to Express, a villager, wishing anonymity said, “We will not let outsiders interfere with out village’s unity.”

The villagers had recently set up a Ganesh statue in the village to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi. On Saturday, they decided to host a lunch and invite important people from district. Election Reddy was one of them. Reddy took some villagers aside and ran the idea of proposing a resolution past them. However, he was in for embarrassment as the villagers scoffed at the idea. They reportedly told him, in no uncertain terms, that they would not allow the village’s unity to be used for political canvassing.