SCB Praja lose their Vani after Board discontinues grievance redressal programme

In a move that has left the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment angry as well as distraught, the Cantonment Board has discontinued the grievance redressal programme Prajavani.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:19 AM

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that has left the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment angry as well as distraught, the Cantonment Board has discontinued the grievance redressal programme Prajavani. It hasn’t been held for over a month now. The programme used to be held on every Monday at the Board’s office and all senior SCB officials including the chief executive officer used to address the complaints of residents.

Residents of all eight wards got a chance under the programme to meet officials of various departments and file petitions seeking solutions to their problem. Now, with the programme being discontinued, residents have no platform to air their grievances.

Denizens are angry that the Board members elected by them are also not bothered about the programme being stopped.  Of the eight elected Board members, seven are from TRS and one from Congress. “The Trimulgherry has turned into a cesspool.

We have been fighting over the issue for a long time. Though the Board recently took a decision to stop sewage inflows into the water body, no action has been taken on the ground. If Prajavani is conducted, residents could have raised this issue,” says resident N Venkata Ramana. D Rani of Indira Nagar said, “We are getting water supply once in seven days and that too for less than 30 minutes.

In the last board meeting they decided to increase the water charges and supply drinking water on alternate days. I have complained about it to officials but to no avail. I would have raised the issue with the CEO had Prajavani been conducted by SCB.”

Secunderabad Cantonment

