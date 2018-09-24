Home States Telangana

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu releases coffee-table book on Devender Goud

The book essays the political career of ex-parliamentarian and TDP politburo member T Devender Goud.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo| PTI)

HYDERABAD: Adhering to the political values is the least ticked box that the present political leaders — be it in the State or the national level — consider to do, observed Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday. Naidu was speaking at the launch of coffee-table book My Journey.

The book essays the political career of ex-parliamentarian and TDP politburo member T Devender Goud. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that it saddens him to see when political leaders shift from one political party to another without giving up on the benefits associated with their posts. “Changing political parties is a democratic right. You can do it if you are not happy with the party leader or its ideology.

But the position and respect you got from the party should be silently kept aside while joining another party,” he said adding: “I’m not talking while keeping some party in my mind but with 40 years of experience in politics.” For this reason, Naidu said, as Chairman of Rajya Sabha I gave a direction, with regard to the anti-defection law, that such cases should be completed within three months. Else, the purpose of Schedule 10 of the Constitution will fail. After all, what is the use if the member is tried after he completes his tenure.” Speaking in context of Devender Goud’s decision to voice for Telangana agitation during 2009, he said, “Agitation is necessity as it promotes a new way of thinking.

A new way is created.” Speaking on the occasion, Devender Goud said that the need for the book was conceptualised by his son and family members who insisted to preserve his memories in photographs. “I have travelled across India and the book has several elements of my public life. Right from the time in 1988 when I was hesitant to join politics to eventually becoming a Rajya Sabha member, the book has all the important milestones of my life,” an elated Goud said.

A reunion of sorts
The launch of the book was like a reunion of sorts for the once active political counterparts - T Devender Goud and M Venkaiah Naidu - representing TDP and BJP respectively in erstwhile AP. “My friendship with Devender Goud developed after  looking at the way he had conducted himself in politics besides  howing a calibrated and devoted  way in political life,” Naidu said. He urged every politician to release a  offee-table book that encompasses their political life.

