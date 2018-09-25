Home States Telangana

Caretaker governmnet tapping phones of Opposition leaders: Md Shabbir Ali

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohd Shabbir Ali has alleged that the caretaker government is snooping and spying on Congress leaders by tapping into their phones.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohd Shabbir Ali has alleged that the caretaker government is snooping and spying on Congress leaders by tapping into their phones. He also claimed that caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was threatening Opposition party leaders with police cases and pressuring them to join TRS ahead of polls.

“I’m shocked to know that Intelligence police is tapping my phone. I found that not just my phone, but phones of Opposition leaders from across the State are being tapped. The caretaker government is spying on Congress leaders phones and movements to gain politically lead in the election. KCR and cops involved in this act should know that this amounts to the violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Indian Telegraphic Act and attracts three years of jail,” said Shabbir Ali, warning that if voted to power, Congress will look into these acts and take action on those involved. He also urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to advise the caretaker Government and Telangana police to stop tapping the phones of opposition leaders.

He also alleged that the caretaker government was terrorising the Opposition leaders and workers with false police cases and pressurising them to join TRS. “TRS is systematically coercing Opposition leaders and workers to defect by threatening with criminal cases. Though I have filed a case at Jubilee Hills Police station in past after receiving threatening calls, no action has been taken allegedly due to political intervention of ruling party,” said Shabbir Ali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Md Shabbir Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?