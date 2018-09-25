Caretaker governmnet tapping phones of Opposition leaders: Md Shabbir Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohd Shabbir Ali has alleged that the caretaker government is snooping and spying on Congress leaders by tapping into their phones. He also claimed that caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was threatening Opposition party leaders with police cases and pressuring them to join TRS ahead of polls.

“I’m shocked to know that Intelligence police is tapping my phone. I found that not just my phone, but phones of Opposition leaders from across the State are being tapped. The caretaker government is spying on Congress leaders phones and movements to gain politically lead in the election. KCR and cops involved in this act should know that this amounts to the violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Indian Telegraphic Act and attracts three years of jail,” said Shabbir Ali, warning that if voted to power, Congress will look into these acts and take action on those involved. He also urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to advise the caretaker Government and Telangana police to stop tapping the phones of opposition leaders.

He also alleged that the caretaker government was terrorising the Opposition leaders and workers with false police cases and pressurising them to join TRS. “TRS is systematically coercing Opposition leaders and workers to defect by threatening with criminal cases. Though I have filed a case at Jubilee Hills Police station in past after receiving threatening calls, no action has been taken allegedly due to political intervention of ruling party,” said Shabbir Ali.