Hyderabad: Breathtaking view is bonus of riding Metro on Ameerpet-LB Nagar route

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The breathtaking panoramic view of Mozzam Jahi market and State Legislature will be the added bonus for thousands of people commuting by the Metro on Ameerpet-LB Nagar stretch. The 16-km ride left even Governor ESL Narasimhan grappling for words. “Rather than me trying to explain it, you can see it for yourself,” he said at the LB Nagar station, on the day of inauguration.

The Governor seems to be a fan of the Metro experience, for in July, he surprised the staff by taking a ride on the service without his security personnel. “Denizens using the Metro would get a break from air pollution, cut back on fuel bills and allow free-flow of emergency services like ambulances,” he said, persuading people to switch to public transport.

“Train your minds to make Metro a habit. Also, protect it for it’s yours,” he said on Monday. Narasimhan flagged off the service in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other ministers, parliamentarians, legislators and corporators. A special ride was arranged for the guests and media. The train made its first stop at MGBS station, touted to be the biggest in Asia.

HMRL managing director NVS Reddy showcased the engineering feats and features of the service. A technical glitch caused some embarrassment and tempers to soar, however it was resolved quickly easing the tension. Later, KT Rama Rao gave a brief presentation on the magnitude of the project. “This is the biggest public-private partnership for which Centre has provided assistance,” he said.

The MAUD Minister said that each station was equipped with world class facilities and the works on precast segments were done mostly during the nights causing least discomfort to traffic movement in the area. “We have constructed special bridges so that Metro commuters can avoid negotiating traffic on roads,” he said.

The new Metro Rail stretch between Ameerpet and LB Nagar had a toned down opening on Monday as it was mostly the joyriders who enjoyed the trip on the inaugural day. Some regular commuters who generally take a bus too ditched it on the day for a metro ride back home. But most of the compartments remained almost empty.

However, a number of those who chose to take a Metro ride on Monday expressed their desire to use it as an alternative means of transport, with mostly hoping for hassle-free and peaceful journeys.

CS Reddy, for instance who runs his own business, said the metro is a cheaper mode of transport when compared to the auto services, especially, during the peak hours.

“Between Ameerpet and Lakdikapul, where I reside, the amount I spend on auto is between Rs 80 and Rs100. But on metro, it is Rs 15. And that too that I don’t have to go through the chaotic traffic, the pollution, and the unbearable noise pollution,” Reddy, who enjoyed the ride along with his wife and son, said.

Shaik Arif, a Vijayawada native, was probably the happiest person at MGBS station when he walked out of the concourse level, directly, to the MGBS bus station to board a bus to home town.

“Even with the luggage, I had an easy travel while taking this public transport system. It’s a little costly but all the associated benefits — comfort, time consumed, and lack of pollution - is something that a bus or cab travel cannot give.”

Meanwhile, an L&T HMRL staff said that “the reason for sparse crowd is the late opening of operations.. at 6 p.m. We are expecting more people to come from tomorrow on.”Interestingly, even the announcements made on the metro are fine tuned to the stations it halts as the voice over has been tuned to give details of other transport facilities available for its patrons.

For instance, at Khairathabad metro station, the voice-over will inform that commuters can avail ‘MMTS facility,’ which is right beside the metro station. At Nampally metro station, the voice-over suggests to avail ‘Indian Railways services.’ And, at MGBS, it suggests to avail ‘State bus services’.

Works pending

Meanwhile, several works, including those inside the metro station buildings, are yet to be completed. Even the footpaths and landscaping works are half-complete. At Gandhi Bhavan metro station, a pile of debris are right near the elevator making it an unpleasant scene. The absence of a security guard near the elevator raises questions on the safety of women as a wine shop is located right beside it. At MGBS station, the landscaping works are yet to start.