States Telangana

MMTS Phase II to be ready by december: South Central Railway GM Vinod Kumar Yadav

The South Central Railway (SCR) has plans to provide hassle-free travel to the commuters of Greater Hyderabad by creating necessary infrastructure to meet the future needs.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav, in an interaction with Express team during Express chat, said that the Phase-II of Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) would be ready by December-end, depending on the fund flow from the state government.  He said SCR is awaiting release of State government’s share of funds, while Railways had already spent more than its share (one/third).  The State government has to release Rs 348 crore (two/third) of which Rs 50 crore was released recently, he said.

The Phase II of the MMTS will cover 85-90 km and the new stretches include Moulali-Ghatkesar, Falaknuma-Umdanagar-Shamshabad, Secunderabad-Bolaram, Bolaram-Medchal, Sanathnagar-Moulali, Moulali-Malkajgiri-Sitaphalmandi and Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram.

The initial estimated cost for Phase II of the MMTS was Rs 641 crore but was later revised to Rs 817 crore. It was also decided to set up five stations at Ferozeguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Neredmet and Moulali HB Colony on the Moulali-Sanathnagar route.

The State government gave its nod for the proposed MMTS Phase-III from Ghatkesar to Raigiri (Yadadri) and an initial amount has to be deposited by it  to go ahead with the work, he added.

3 more terminals to decongest stations
As the three existing stations Secunderabad, Nampally and Kacheguda railway stations have been developed to their maximum extent,  SCR is developing three other terminals at Lingampally,  Cheralpally and Nagulapally to reduce the burden on the  existing railway stations.

TAGS
South Central Railway Vinod Kumar Yadav

