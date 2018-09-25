Home States Telangana

TRS manifesto likely to draw heavily from report on Telangana governance

Sources say that this document, along with the feedback collected from public by the manifesto committee, will help party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao fine tune his final election promises.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

TRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS is likely to draw heavily from the Telangana State-2024 First Decade Document — being drafted by officials with support from the Centre for Good Governance — to prepare its election manifesto. Termed the ‘Vision Document-2024’, it will deal with various schemes being implemented by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, its overall performance and efforts planned to be taken in the future.

Sources say that this document, along with the feedback collected from public by the manifesto committee, will help party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao fine tune his final election promises.

K Chandrasekhar Rao has already hinted that “penchu and panchu” would be his party’s policy in the coming days. He also spoke about increasing the Telangana State government’s revenue and ‘distributing the same’ among the poor.

The State document is aimed at achieving Bangaru Telangana. It deals with various sectors including education, health, socio-economics and governance.

Literacy rate in Telangana likely to touch 90 per cent

As per the draft, literacy rate in Telangana State is likely to touch 90 per cent, irrigated area is likely to increase to 1.25 crore acres and the State budget could touch `5 trillion in coming years. The document is currently being vetted by government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?