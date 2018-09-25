TRS manifesto likely to draw heavily from report on Telangana governance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS is likely to draw heavily from the Telangana State-2024 First Decade Document — being drafted by officials with support from the Centre for Good Governance — to prepare its election manifesto. Termed the ‘Vision Document-2024’, it will deal with various schemes being implemented by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, its overall performance and efforts planned to be taken in the future.

Sources say that this document, along with the feedback collected from public by the manifesto committee, will help party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao fine tune his final election promises.

K Chandrasekhar Rao has already hinted that “penchu and panchu” would be his party’s policy in the coming days. He also spoke about increasing the Telangana State government’s revenue and ‘distributing the same’ among the poor.

The State document is aimed at achieving Bangaru Telangana. It deals with various sectors including education, health, socio-economics and governance.

Literacy rate in Telangana likely to touch 90 per cent

As per the draft, literacy rate in Telangana State is likely to touch 90 per cent, irrigated area is likely to increase to 1.25 crore acres and the State budget could touch `5 trillion in coming years. The document is currently being vetted by government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma.