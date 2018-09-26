Big boss meet: Uttam flies to Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the grand alliance partners are gearing up for seat sharing and allocation talks, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy flew to Delhi on Tuesday to take part in a meeting convened by the party High Command.

AICC had formed a High power committee with senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, to monitor the situation in poll bound states. As part of the meet even TPCC leadership met and discussed about election strategy and alliances in the state.

“This is not Telangana specific meet. Along with all other poll bound states, even situation in our state was discussed. Regarding seat sharing, initially state unit will decide, after talks with allies, and then brief High Command,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy, after the meeting.

Meanwhile, TPCC has been receiving representations from various sections, for inclusion of demands in manifesto. “TRS has betrayed people with false promises. We will include only those promises in manifesto, which will be implemented definitely. Most of the representations we have received till now are regarding health and education issues. We will issue a mega DSC for filling up teacher posts, immediately after assuming power,” said Manifesto committee chairman C Damodar Rajanarasimha. He also fired on KTR saying that KTR has been speaking in an arrogant manner.

Regarding show cause notice to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Disciplinary Action Committee chairman M Kodanda Reddy said that they would take a decision on Wednesday. Congress’s newly found ally TDP also continued is tirade against TRS. Its Telangana state party president L Ramana said that “TRS is not just common enemy for Congress and TDP but also for the people of Telangana. People will throw TRS out of power in the upcoming polls.”

TJS to soon get an election symbol

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) official spokesperson G Venkat Reddy informed Express that TJS leaders have met Election Commission of India officials in New Delhi on Tuesday and it might be assigned an election symbol soon