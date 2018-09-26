MIM gives 200 pepper sprays to girl students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon, a majority of city girls would be armed with pepper spray cans. For the first time, as many as 200 cans of pepper spray were distributed among college students, in Golconda, by AIMIM to create awareness on women safety. The move is likely to be extended across the city. This measure, that comes on the backdrop of the rape of a student at Azaan International School, has raised eyebrows.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged students to use the spray on “shaiyateen” who wanted to destroy their lives. But not everyone agrees this is the best move. “Instead of teaching our girls to carry pepper sprays, we should rather teach our boys to behave,” says rights activist Kaneez Fathima. Experts also feel such large-scale distribution can instil ‘unwanted fear’ in girls of being under constant threat.

“If an educational institution promotes students to carry pepper spray without any context there is a chance it might create fear in the minds of students that the environment is unsafe for them,” says President of Private Degree College Association G Nagaiah. Some experts also say that the social situation does demand a girl to be prepared.

“A girl must be explained the myriad of situations she can find herself in. If you are in a crowded space or accompanied by a friend you can use pepper spray.

But if you are alone and fail to escape, the attacker may spray it back on you,” says social worker Mamatha Raghuveer.