TRS chides dissident MLA in Vemulawada

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Zila Parishad chairperson and TRS senior leader, Tula Uma aspiring for a ticket from the Vemulawada constituency, was reportedly chided by the party high command and asked to keep silence whilst given assurance of being accommodated in a good enough position.

Meanwhile, second rung leaders opposing existing MLA Ramesh Babu’s leadership are planning to take out a massive rally in Vemulawada, demanding this election’s ticket be given to a member of Backward Caste.