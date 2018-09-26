TRS chides dissident MLA in Vemulawada
Meanwhile, second rung leaders opposing existing MLA Ramesh Babu’s leadership are planning to take out a massive rally in Vemulawada, demanding this election’s ticket be given to a member of Backward
Published: 26th September 2018 05:16 AM | Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:16 AM | A+A A-
KARIMNAGAR: Zila Parishad chairperson and TRS senior leader, Tula Uma aspiring for a ticket from the Vemulawada constituency, was reportedly chided by the party high command and asked to keep silence whilst given assurance of being accommodated in a good enough position.
Meanwhile, second rung leaders opposing existing MLA Ramesh Babu’s leadership are planning to take out a massive rally in Vemulawada, demanding this election’s ticket be given to a member of Backward Caste.