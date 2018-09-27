Telangana Assembly polls: Congress plays big brother to TDP & CPI in ‘grand alliance’

Home States Telangana

The Congress had already announced, even before the alliance partners had come on board, that it would contest not less than 90 seats.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:37 AM

By J Deepti Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress might have the final word in the ‘grand’ alliance’s  seat sharing talks as its partners, TDP and CPI seem to be in agreement with the grand old party’s strategies.

In preliminary talks held till now, TDP is said to have bargained for about 20 seats, CPI for about 7 to 10 seats and TJS has expressed interest in contesting in about 30 seats. The Congress had already announced, even before the alliance partners had come on board, that it would contest not less than 90 seats.

In many places, the parties’ candidates, once adversaries, are now vying for the same seats. Especially in districts like Ranga Reddy, Khammam and Mahabubnagar, TDP and Congress are vying for same seats.

For instance, Telangana TDP president L Ramana and senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy both hail from Jagtial. At Wanaparthy constituency, AICC secretary and incumbent MLA G Chinna Reddy and TDP senior leader Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy are at odds with each other. There are several such  constituencies where both TDP and Congress are strong, creating further stress in the alliance.

“An anti-TRS wave is  gathering steam in the state and we want to channelise the anger of  people through this alliance. Keeping in view the larger picture, Congress is ready to accommodate allies. In the initial talks, both TDP and CPI came up with demands but are ready to negotiate. For instance, L Ramana himself agreed to move to Korutla constituency, to make way for sitting MLA T Jeevan Reddy in Jagtial. Anyhow, we want to give TRS a tough fight, so we want to contest from at least 90 seats,” said a senior Congress leader and member of TPCC’s Core Committee.

Speaking to Express,  L Ramana maintained that personal interests of leaders were secondary as their main goal was to take on KCR. “We are ready to make concessions to make the alliance work,” he reiterated. With TDP and CPI looking towards Congress for its strategies, it appears the latter will have an upper hand in seat sharing and allocation. However, it is learnt, TJS chief Kodandaram is yet to agree to the Congress’ terms. A senior Congress leader told this reporter that expecting such a large number of seats was unrealistic and added that they would team up with TJS only if it suited their agenda, thus making it clear that Congress would have the final say.

Making it work: Will the parties compromise?
In many places, the parties’ candidates, once adversaries, are now vying for the same seats. A senior Congress leader maintained that alliance partiers, TTDP and CPI were open to negotiation. Telangana TDP president L Ramana, too, maintained that the ultimate goal of their alliance was to defeat the TRS.

