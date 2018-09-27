Home States Telangana

Telangana government asked to reveal steps taken against child abuse

The government was asked counsel whether the state had taken steps to curb sexual exploitation of children within the school premises, to what extent the POSCO Act could be implemented by the police.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern at the incidents of sexual exploitation of school-going children, a High Court bench on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to file a counter affidavit explaining the steps taken to prevent child abuse on school premises.

The bench,comprising chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian, passed an order on a PIL which was taken up basing on a report published in a section of the press regarding sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl at an international school in Hyderabad, and another incident of a 6-year-old girl by unknown persons within school premises.

The government was asked counsel whether the state had taken steps to curb sexual exploitation of children within the school premises, to what extent the POSCO Act could be implemented by the police. It cleared that it was the government’s responsibility to protect minors from sexual exploitation, and that parents had a crucial role in monitoring children posting the matter to October 23 for further hearing.

