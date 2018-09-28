Home States Telangana

‘Anthem’ comes to Hyderabad, likely to provide employment to 2,000 people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The leading healthcare company - Anthem - has chosen Hyderabad to expand its operations in the country.  The entry of Anthem will provide direct employment to around 2,000 people.
Stating the reason for choosing Hyderabad, the US-based Anthem said: “We chose Hyderabad, as the city has good human resources.”

“The policy of Telangana State government for issuing permissions, the innovative policies like skill development and training, the development in IT and ITeS sectors too were other reasons for selecting Hyderabad for our Indian operations,” the company added. Anthem will set up its office in 2.5 lakh sft office space.

Welcoming Anthem to Hyderabad, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “Hyderabad is emerging as a hub of healthcare services. The city had been attracting huge investments in IT and ITeS sectors. Now, healthcare sector too is attracting investments.”

It may be mentioned the world’s largest health service provider, United Healthcare Group had already set up its largest office in the country in Hyderabad.  The United Healthcare Group had been conducting its operations in 8.30 lakh sft office space in Hyderabad for the last four years. Minister Rama Rao assured that the State government would provide all the further help required for Anthem for conducting its operations in the city.

“If necessary, the government would impart required training through Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge for the human resources required for Anthem,” he said.@KTRTRS: Happy to welcome @AnthemInc, the 2nd largest healthcare services provider globally, to Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. Anthem is foraying into Hyderabad leasing 250,000 sft of SEZ space. The proposed facility will employ about 2,000 employees (sic).

