Kondagattu: Road transport department to submit inquiry report

Various departments authorities visited the accident spot and conducted an enquiry about speed breakers, sign boards, bus fitness and human error.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

On the direction Road Safety authorities, R&B authorities started filling up the gorge, where the bus fell down, with granules and soil | Express

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Two weeks after 62 people, including 39 women and four children, were killed and more than 50 injured after an overcrowded Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus swerved off a ghat road and hurtled 30ft down onto a valley in Jagtial district, the Road Transport Authorities has prepared an enquiry report. to be submitted to the police department within one or two days, said District Road Transport Officer T Kishan Rao.

Various departments authorities visited the accident spot and conducted an enquiry about speed breakers, sign boards, bus fitness and human error. Meanwhile, R&B authorities started filling up the gorge, where the bus fell down. Officials say that due to illegal soil excavation adjacent to the Kondagattu ghat road a huge 25 metres gorge has developed.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of media reports, the SHRC has asked the Collector to submit a report on the status of the compensation and relief provided to the survivors and families of victims in the tragic bus accident.

Victims kin yet to receive ex-gratia

The victims’ kin are yet to receive the Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia by the government. Meanwhile, Ramsagar, Dabbu Thimmaiahpalli, Himmathraopet, Shanivarampet, Thirmulapur and other two villages are yet to get bus service. The villagers have submitted a memorandum in this regard.

