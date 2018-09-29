I-T raids at Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy's home concludes after 35 hours of questioning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Income Tax department's searches at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Anumula Revanth Reddy's residence concluded on early Saturday morning.

The sleuths questioned Reddy and wife in the presence of their lawyer T Rajnikanth Reddy for a little less than 35 hours. On the whole, the searches went on for 47 hours, which included 14 other locations.

I-T sleuths have asked the ex-Kodangal MLA to provide an explanation to their queries by October 3. They have seized several incriminating documents and also computer hard disks for further investigation.

After the officials left his residence, Reddy greeted his supporters with a smiling face standing at the gate. A large contingent of policemen were deployed outside the residence in Banjara Hills all throughout anticipating violence from his followers.

Reddy is likely to address media today morning before heading for his election campaign in Kodangal constituency.

Officials were inquiring into alleged charges of money laundering through shell companies by Revanth and his associates including family members.

Earlier on Friday night, tension prevailed outside his residence as supporters tried to force themselves into the residence alleging threat to their leaders' lives. Following 24 hours of questioning, they demanded a glimpse of their leader and shouted slogans at the gate.

Authorities ensured a brief appearance of Revanth though he was not allowed to make any statement. One of his followers also attempted to immolate himself though he was prevented from doing so by policemen on duty.

Congress party leaders led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy have been alleging vendetta politics by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of assembly elections in the state.