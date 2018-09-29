Home States Telangana

Telangana: 18 people develop infection after botched-up cataract surgery

The victims were again operated on September 27.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Women who developed complications after undergoing cataract surgery under Kanti Velugu programme in Warangal | Express Photo

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: An instance of 18 people, mostly elderly women, developing severe infections after undergoing cataract surgery under the State government’s  ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme in the district has come to light on Friday.  The health officials have shifted them to LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad to ascertain the reason behind the loss of vision.

According to sources,  18 persons including 10 women, who were advised to undergo cataract surgery during Kanti Velugu programme were operated on September 22 at Jaya Hospital in Warangal.  Even after three days when there was no improvement in their vision they approached the hospital,  which had been selected as the nodal hospital for performing eye surgeries by the government under Kanti Velugu programme.

The victims were again operated on September 27. In the meantime,  the panicked family members of the patients approached Warangal Urban district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Harish Raj on Friday and informed him about the situation.  The DM&HO visited the hospital and after examining them shifted the patients to Hyderabad.

 “We shifted them to LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad as they have developed infection after cataract surgery. We will know about their exact condition only after they are examined by doctors in Hyderabad hospital,” he stated.

Kanti Velugu programme

The ambitious comprehensive eye screening project of the State government envisages detection of eye ailments, if any, in the general population, provision of treatment, spectacles and follow up services for surgeries free of cost to the needy.  The project is aimed at eliminating avoidable blindness. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanti Velugu Cataract surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai