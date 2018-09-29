Telangana: Lessons still not learnt from mishap?

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after the loss of 61 lives at the Kondagattu bus tragedy, lessons have not been learnt by the various stakeholders associated in maintaining the ghat road. The setting up of a check post on the ghat road, as instructed by road safety authorities until the probe is completed has not been adhered to.

Horizontal boom beams, acting as a check post were to be set up on the 2-km ghat road, leading to Kondagattu, to keep the vehicular movement at a steady speed. But the road transport department which is primarily required to set up such beams has not done it, the investigating officials informed. The mapping of vulnerable points that were to be identified have not been done, neither has the installing of signboards across the stretch, cautioning about the steep road and controlling speed.

With the detailed report set to be submitted by the investigating officers to the Jagtial district collector, and in turn to the Road Saftey Authority (RSA), the implementation to make the road safer even after that looks bleak.