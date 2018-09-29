Home States Telangana

Telangana: Lessons still not learnt from mishap?

Horizontal boom beams, acting as a check post were to be set up on the 2-km ghat road, leading to Kondagattu, to keep the vehicular movement at a steady speed.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a bus accident used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after the loss of 61 lives at the Kondagattu bus tragedy, lessons have not been learnt by the various stakeholders associated in maintaining the ghat road. The setting up of a check post on the ghat road, as instructed by road safety authorities until the probe is completed has not been adhered to.

Horizontal boom beams, acting as a check post were to be set up on the 2-km ghat road, leading to Kondagattu, to keep the vehicular movement at a steady speed. But the road transport department which is primarily required to set up such beams has not done it, the investigating officials informed. The mapping of vulnerable points that were to be identified have not been done, neither has the installing of signboards across the stretch, cautioning about the steep road and controlling speed.

With the detailed report set to be submitted by the investigating officers to the Jagtial district collector, and in turn to the Road Saftey Authority (RSA), the implementation to make the road safer even after that looks bleak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kondagattu bus tragedy Ghat road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai