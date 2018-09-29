Home States Telangana

Vinod Kumar writes to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, asks for adultery to be made punishable

In a letter to the Union Law Minister on Friday, the TRS MP told him that, given the social moral fabric of our nation and value systems, the introduction of an appropriate section to the IPC was need

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS deputy floor leader in Lok Sabha and Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar on Friday requested Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad to introduce an appropriate section to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the coming session of the Parliament, wherein Adultery is punishable irrespective of which spouse, i.e., husband or wife commits it, in order to protect and nurture the sacred institution of marriage and family system in the country.

In a letter to the Union Law Minister on Friday, the TRS MP told him that, given the social moral fabric of our nation and value systems, the introduction of an appropriate section to the IPC was needed. “Such a section would also be in keeping with our cultural ethos and traditions as a nation that has placed great value on family, matrimonial promises and relationships for thousands of years,” Vinod Kumar said.
Reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgement on Section 497 (Adultery) of IPC, 1860, Vinod Kumar wrote a letter to the Union Minister.

In his letter the TRS MP said, “Justice RF Nariman has reportedly said in the judgement that: What is therefore punished as “adultery” is not adultery per se but the proprietary interest of a married man in his wife. The basis of striking down the law is therefore on the grounds of Right to Equality that is guaranteed under Article 14 of our Constitution. Unfortunately, judging by the cartoons and reportage in some sections of the media that was being wrongly interpreted by a large section of the public, as reflected in the social media posts — wherein an impression was being created that amongst the public that adultery was now acceptable. This could cause irreparable damage to the institution of marriage” Vinod Kumar said.

