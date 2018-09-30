Harish Rao escapes unhurt in minor fire during bike rally

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao escaped unhurt after a minor fire broke out in the rally organised by TRS while bursting firecrackers in district headquarters Sangareddy on Saturday.The Minister was in Pothireddypally on the outskirts of Sangareddy district to participate in a bike rally. During the rally, TRS party workers started bursting firecrackers, and one of them came in the way of the Minister, while he was riding the motorcycle.

A police constable, who observed this, kicked the firecracker aside. Meanwhile, some party workers left their motorbikes and started running. Harish Rao’s security personnel came running and the Minster escaped unhurt. Later, Minister Harish Rao along with TRS candidate Chinta Prabhakar visited the main roads of the Sangareddy for election campaign. Later, he headed towards Sadasivpet to attend the election campaign.