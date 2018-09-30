Home States Telangana

Now, Calvin Klein to drive the elusive tigress out and wild? 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The young tigress that Chennur forest officials have been trying to trap for the past seven months, in order to remove the snare trap wire knotted around its abdomen, remains as elusive as ever. The tigress, numbered K4, was caught in a poacher’s snare, and officials have since been trying to treat the animal. The concern is that the tigress is likely to eventually face a slow and painful death, with the noose tightening further as the animal grows. 

However, after multiple strategies have failed to attract the big cat, the officials have now decided to do it the ‘New York way’ -- the verified technique of using Calvin Klein cologne to lure the wild animals close to camera traps. 

Field Director C Saravanan said that as K4 was recently captured in one of the CCTV cameras, they are sure that she is still in the Chennur forest area. “The cologne is used worldwide to attract wild felines. 
We will use it to trace the wounded tigress,” he added. 

