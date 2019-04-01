Coal men crucial in Peddapalli

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

PEDDAPALLI: The votes of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Allied Industries workers will mostly likely be the game changers at Peddapalli Parliamentary constituency.

In the 2014 Parliamentary polls, TRS’ Balka Suman won the seat with a majority of 2,91,162 votes. In the recent Assembly polls, TRS won all segments in the constituency except Mathani and Ramagundam. Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander, who won as an Independent, later defected to TRS.

Sources say that several workers are unhappy with Chander’s defection to the party. The major concern of workers is that the government has not fulfilled their demands for jobs yet.

With around 32,000 permanent workers, 8,000 contract workers, 25,000 retired workers, totally amounting 1,4 lakh voters including families, no party can afford to lose this community.