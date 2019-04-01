Home States Telangana

Will Nageswara Rao’s old nemeses cost him dearly?

Nama’s followers have requested him to keep Tummala away from the campaign if he can help it.

Published: 01st April 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Nama Nageswara Rao’s candidature has been the cause of heartburn for both Tummala Nageswara Rao, the former minister, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the incumbent MP from Khammam. While the two men are not the best of friends, sources say they are now on the same page when it comes to (not) supporting Nama.

Tummala had recently made some controversial statements at a public meeting where he said that if voters did not elect the TRS candidate this elections, they were ‘no better than dogs’.  On the surface, the comments looked pro-TRS, but people who heard him say them weren’t so happy. Nama’s followers believe Tummala is angry at TRS giving the Khammam ticket to the former and this Tummala’s way of taking revenge and undermine him. Nama’s followers have requested him to keep Tummala away from the campaign if he can help it.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s loyalty is also in doubt. While the incumbent MP has agreed to back Nama, Nama’s followers are not so convinced. Sources say Nama has sent some of his supporters to a few villages to see if Reddy is indeed campaigning and confirm that Reddy isn’t undermining Nama’s campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nama Nageswara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp