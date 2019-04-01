Will Nageswara Rao’s old nemeses cost him dearly?

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Nama Nageswara Rao’s candidature has been the cause of heartburn for both Tummala Nageswara Rao, the former minister, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the incumbent MP from Khammam. While the two men are not the best of friends, sources say they are now on the same page when it comes to (not) supporting Nama.

Tummala had recently made some controversial statements at a public meeting where he said that if voters did not elect the TRS candidate this elections, they were ‘no better than dogs’. On the surface, the comments looked pro-TRS, but people who heard him say them weren’t so happy. Nama’s followers believe Tummala is angry at TRS giving the Khammam ticket to the former and this Tummala’s way of taking revenge and undermine him. Nama’s followers have requested him to keep Tummala away from the campaign if he can help it.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s loyalty is also in doubt. While the incumbent MP has agreed to back Nama, Nama’s followers are not so convinced. Sources say Nama has sent some of his supporters to a few villages to see if Reddy is indeed campaigning and confirm that Reddy isn’t undermining Nama’s campaign.