Nizamabad polls: ECI to hold talks with ECIL today on supply of EVMs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of senior officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI), New Delhi, including senior deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, dy election commissioner Sudeep Jain and ECI director Nikhil Kumar arrived in Hyderabad on Monday to discuss poll arrangements with regard to Nizamabad Lok Sabha elections.

Also a three-member team from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) from Delhi has also arrived. The ECI team will hold a meeting on Tuesday with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar along with senior officials from government and police, DEO of Nizamabad district and ECIL officials to discuss the arrangements to be made for Nizamabad Lok Sabha polls.

Issues like whether ECIL would be able to provide large number of Electronic Voting Machines in a short span, law and order issues etc would be discussed at the meeting. It may be mentioned that the ECI has issued instructions to Rajat Kumar to make arrangements for holding elections in Nizamabad using EVMs. ECI has also issued orders to ECIL for supplying 26,820 Ballot Units, 2,240 Control Units and 2,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail of M3 make to the CEO of Telangana.