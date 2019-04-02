Poll code keeps job-seeking SC youths waiting in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in force across the State, has derailed the hopes and dreams of 520 youngsters belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities. They had applied for loans under the self-employment scheme offered by the Telangana government’s SC Corporation in Hyderabad collectorate.

Over a year ago, at least 3,000, youngsters had applied online for the loan. However, only 520 were short-listed after the negotiations that were held post the Assembly elections recently. With the MCC once again in force ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the sanction of `14 crore has hit another roadblock.

From among 87 different options, the applicants can make their choice of self employment, namely, small industries, services and business sector and others, and a grant between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will be sanctioned to beneficiaries by the SC Corporation. The sanctioned amounts are to be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the selected beneficiaries.

Officials at SC Corporation, Hyderabad, confirmed that 3,000 applicants have registered for the subsidy for self-employment in 2017-18 in Hyderabad. According to them, the names of the 520 short-listed applications have been forwarded to banks concerned.

The applicant after due verification from bank officials needs to submit loan approval certificate to SC Corporation. The officials added that certificates have been forwarded to a committee under the Corporation for sanction of loans. The committee members have also finalised the list of eligible beneficiaries and submitted the same to the State government. According to them, it is the bank authorities who are delaying the release of loan approval certificate in the case of many applicants.

When contacted, B Manya Naik, executive director of the Scheduled Caste Corporation, Hyderabad, said, “State government revised the selection process of beneficiaries and has given new instructions to SC Corporation”. He said, “Due to this, the selection process has been delayed.”