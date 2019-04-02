Home States Telangana

Stray sloth bear climbs treetop in Telangana's Jangaon, rescued after 3 hours

An adult sloth bear strayed into Jangaon town in the wee hours of Monday creating a mild commotion and fear among citizens.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JANGAON: An adult sloth bear strayed into Jangaon town in the wee hours of Monday creating a mild commotion and fear among citizens. It took over three hours for officials of the Forest department and Kakatiya Zoo Park to capture the bear, who was later released into the Tadvai forest area of the Mulugu district.

According to Warangal Urban and Jangaon districts District Forest Officer (DFO) G Ramalinga, the wild bear was first noticed by the police personnel deployed at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). When the security personnel tried to shun it, the bear climbed a tree and remained there till the Forest department’s rescue team reached the spot. But as soon as the team tried to tranquilise the bear, it jumped from the tree and climbed another one inside the neighbouring RTC depot workshop, he explained.

“We came to know about the presence of the bear at around 6 am. The forest team from Warangal reached by 8.30 am to begin the rescue operation. The first attempt to tranquilise the bear failed as it soon gained consciousness. We only succeeded in the second time. Since there is no food for the bear population in Jangaon forests, we decided to shift it to denser forests of Tadvai,” the DFO informed. A team led by veterinarian Dr Praveen rescued the bear. It is believed that the bear might have entered the town from nearby Champak Hills in search of food and water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sloth bear Jangaon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp