Three Telangana cops suspended for helping Rakesh Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three police officials of Telangana, who were accused of helping Rakesh Reddy, the prime accused in the murder of NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram, were placed under suspension on Tuesday. Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

The officials who were suspended are S Malla Reddy, the then ACP Ibrahimpatnam, and Srinivasulu and Rambabu, inspectors of Nallakunta and Raidurgam police stations. The trio is accused of helping Rakesh Reddy and giving him the idea to dispose of Jayaram’s body in Andhra Pradesh.

Malla Reddy and Srinivasulu’s names had surfaced during the investigation. Rambabu’s name came up after the case was transferred to Hyderabad. Their mobile numbers were found in Rakesh Reddy’s call records.