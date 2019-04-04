Congress leader from Karimnagar defects to TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defections continue to plague the Congress party in Telangana. Just eight days from the Lok Sabha polls, TPCC secretary and district Lorry Owners’ Association president Ama Anand joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of party leader and Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar.

Another party leader, former MLA Algireddy Praveen Reddy, it is learnt, will also make the jump to TRS soon. Reddy has been upset over the party denying him the Husnabad ticket during the Assembly elections in December 2018; the seat had been allotted to CPI as part of a seat sharing agreement between Mahakutami parties. Also, sources say DCC president Katakam Mruthyunjayam is also keeping aloof from the campaign. He is yet to participate in any public meeting or road show in the constituency.

There are, however, some loyal Congress leaders that have not given up the fight. Party candidate from Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar and newly-elected MLC T Jeevan Reddy have been campaigning relentlessly for the former. A former MP, Ponnam Prabhakar is up against TRS’ Vinod Kumar and BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar.