Home States Telangana

Congress leader from Karimnagar defects to TRS

A former MP, Ponnam Prabhakar is up against TRS’ Vinod Kumar and BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Published: 04th April 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defections continue to plague the Congress party in Telangana. Just eight days from the Lok Sabha polls, TPCC secretary and district Lorry Owners’ Association president Ama Anand joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of party leader and Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar.

Another party leader, former MLA Algireddy Praveen Reddy, it is learnt, will also make the jump to TRS soon. Reddy has been upset over the party denying him the Husnabad ticket during the Assembly elections in December 2018; the seat had been allotted to CPI as part of a seat sharing agreement between Mahakutami parties. Also, sources say DCC president Katakam Mruthyunjayam is also keeping aloof from the campaign. He is yet to participate in any public meeting or road show in the constituency.

There are, however, some loyal Congress leaders that have not given up the fight. Party candidate from Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar and newly-elected MLC T Jeevan Reddy have been campaigning relentlessly for the former. A former MP, Ponnam Prabhakar is up against TRS’ Vinod Kumar and BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defections Congress Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp