Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao urges Malkajgiri voters to pick ‘local candidate’ Marri

He also mentioned that five  Annapurna canteens were set up in Cantonment area though it was pertaining only to GHMC.

Published: 04th April 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands gather at TRS party working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow at Sikh Village in Secunderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the “so called national parties did no good to Telangana State”, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “If you vote for Congress, Rahul Gandhi will benefit and if you vote for BJP, PM Narendra Modi will benefit. But if you vote for TRS, people of Telangana will receive the benefits.” Speaking at a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that Telangana government planned to construct two sky ways (Paradise circle to Suchitra) and (Jubilee bus station to Shamirpet).

“We approached all the three Defence Ministers (Manohar Parrikar, Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman) but none responded to our requests,” Rama Rao said. He further said that the TRS government asked 100 acres of Defence land to construct two flyovers in Secunderabad. In exchange, the government offered 500 acres in Shamirpet.

“We made multiple requests which were unanswered. The leaders at the Centre never gave permissions.
He alleged that moreover, the Defence authorities closed roads in the Cantonment area, causing inconvenience to the people.  “If our 16 MPs go to Lok Sabha, people of Telangana will become the deciding factor at the Centre,” he said.

Talking about the development works taken up by the TRS government in Cantonment, the TRS working president mentioned that the TRS government gave Rs 2.5 crore to Ramanakunta, but Cantonment board members never let the work progress. He said that a total of Rs 17 crore worth water bills of the poor people were waived off by the State government. He also mentioned that five  Annapurna canteens were set up in Cantonment area though it was pertaining only to GHMC.

Appealing to the people to vote for TRS, KTR said: “Marri Rajasekhar Reddy is a local candidate and knows your problems. He will resolve all the issues in the area”.  

KTR went on and said that the Congress candidate Revanth Reddy lost the election in Kodangal and is trying his luck in Malkajgiri again. “Choose your leader wisely,” Rama Rao told the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment Malkajgiri voters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp