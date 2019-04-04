KT Rama Rao urges Malkajgiri voters to pick ‘local candidate’ Marri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the “so called national parties did no good to Telangana State”, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “If you vote for Congress, Rahul Gandhi will benefit and if you vote for BJP, PM Narendra Modi will benefit. But if you vote for TRS, people of Telangana will receive the benefits.” Speaking at a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that Telangana government planned to construct two sky ways (Paradise circle to Suchitra) and (Jubilee bus station to Shamirpet).

“We approached all the three Defence Ministers (Manohar Parrikar, Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman) but none responded to our requests,” Rama Rao said. He further said that the TRS government asked 100 acres of Defence land to construct two flyovers in Secunderabad. In exchange, the government offered 500 acres in Shamirpet.

“We made multiple requests which were unanswered. The leaders at the Centre never gave permissions.

He alleged that moreover, the Defence authorities closed roads in the Cantonment area, causing inconvenience to the people. “If our 16 MPs go to Lok Sabha, people of Telangana will become the deciding factor at the Centre,” he said.

Talking about the development works taken up by the TRS government in Cantonment, the TRS working president mentioned that the TRS government gave Rs 2.5 crore to Ramanakunta, but Cantonment board members never let the work progress. He said that a total of Rs 17 crore worth water bills of the poor people were waived off by the State government. He also mentioned that five Annapurna canteens were set up in Cantonment area though it was pertaining only to GHMC.

Appealing to the people to vote for TRS, KTR said: “Marri Rajasekhar Reddy is a local candidate and knows your problems. He will resolve all the issues in the area”.

KTR went on and said that the Congress candidate Revanth Reddy lost the election in Kodangal and is trying his luck in Malkajgiri again. “Choose your leader wisely,” Rama Rao told the people.