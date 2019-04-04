Nizamabad Lok Sabha polls will be historic, says deputy election commissioner

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Speaking at the Sri Vijayalakshmi Garden Function Hall here on Wednesday, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain said that this year’s Nizamabad Lok Sabha elections will be historic. He was visiting the function hall where all the EVMs have been stored and is also the venue for training the election officials as well as volunteers.

Throughout the country, elections are held with 2 EVMs and four ballot units in each polling booth. But this year, Nizamabad will see 12 ballot units in each polling booth given the huge number of candidates in fray for the Nizamabad seat. With no delay in elections for Nizamabad, the task at hand has become a challenge for the concerned officials to complete in due time.

“The Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency is going to be a venue for history with 12 ballot units being used. This has not been done anywhere in the world,” Sudeep Jain said. He also added that ensuring a calm and peaceful elections in Nizamabad is a challenge which has to be fulfilled. He further explained that EVMs are being prepared for five Assembly constituencies in Nizamabad district and for two more constituencies in Jagatthala. Speaking on the occasion, Election Commission (EC) consultant Nikhil Kumar said hundreds of BHEL experts will carry out technical cooperation in this election.

3 deputy collectors for Nizamabad

The State government has placed three deputy collectors at the disposal of Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, for Nizamabad Lok Sabha polls. The three deputy collectors are N Sharada Devi, V Leela and T A V Nagalakshmi. Similarly, as per the meeting held with the Chief Secretary, S K Joshi and representatives of Election Commission of India (ECI), New Delhi, the State government has placed the services of Assistant Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Telangana, B Kishan at the disposal of Nizamabad Collector and Returning Officer.

31 expenditure observers in Telangana for LS polls

With only a week left for the Parliament elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed as many as 31 expenditure observers in different Lok Sabha constituencies across the State. Following this, the EC has apparently conceded the request made by Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar seeking additional officers in some constituencies that are considered expenditure-sensitive. The ECI has also appointed an eminent former civil servant, Gopal Mukherjee as the special expenditure observer for Telangana State. Meanwhile, CEO Rajat Kumar has requested the ECI to deploy two observers for each Lok Sabha constituency. Four expenditure observers have been allotted for the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district and one observer each for other districts clearly demarcating their respective jurisdictions. The special expenditure observer will supervise works done by the electoral machinery and ensure effective enforcement of actions based on intelligence inputs and will also superintend complaints received through cVigil app.