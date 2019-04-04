Telangana school teacher arrested for 'sexually abusing' girl students

By ANI

RACHAKONDA: A school teacher in Edulabad village was arrested after a few girls of the school complained to Rachakonda SHE team alleging sexual abuse by him following an awareness program on child sex abuse in the campus.

On April 3, SHE team Malkajgiri conducted an awareness program at the school and explained about "good touch and bad touch".

At the end of the program, a few students approached the SHE team and made the allegation that their school teacher K Ramana Murthy, 26, had been misbehaving with them for the past two years.

Murthy has been a part of the school since January 2013.

The students complained that whenever they opposed Murthy, he intentionally beat them up and harassed them due to which they were frightened and did not disclose it to anyone.

In this regard, a case was registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 8 and 12 of POCSO Act 2012 and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015, Section 3(1)(w) of SC/ST Act 2015 at Ghatkesar Police Station and the accused was later arrested.

SHE Teams is a division of Telangana Police for enhanced safety and security of women.