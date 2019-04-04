Home States Telangana

Telangana school teacher arrested for 'sexually abusing' girl students

On April 3, SHE team Malkajgiri conducted an awareness program at the school and explained about good touch and bad touch.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes

By ANI

RACHAKONDA: A school teacher in Edulabad village was arrested after a few girls of the school complained to Rachakonda SHE team alleging sexual abuse by him following an awareness program on child sex abuse in the campus.

On April 3, SHE team Malkajgiri conducted an awareness program at the school and explained about "good touch and bad touch".

At the end of the program, a few students approached the SHE team and made the allegation that their school teacher K Ramana Murthy, 26, had been misbehaving with them for the past two years.

Murthy has been a part of the school since January 2013.

The students complained that whenever they opposed Murthy, he intentionally beat them up and harassed them due to which they were frightened and did not disclose it to anyone.

In this regard, a case was registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 8 and 12 of POCSO Act 2012 and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015, Section 3(1)(w) of SC/ST Act 2015 at Ghatkesar Police Station and the accused was later arrested.

SHE Teams is a division of Telangana Police for enhanced safety and security of women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana school Telangana school sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp