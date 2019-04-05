Home States Telangana

‘What’s KCR going to do with 16 MPs?’

Rapolu was upset as he was denied ticket from Palakurthy during Assembly polls in 2018. 

Published: 05th April 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General secretary, P Muralidhar Rao addressing a convention. (Photo | muralidharrao.in)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: Ridiculing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims of launching the Federal Front and seizing power at the Centre, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that KCR’s plan with 16 MPs would never materialise with the BJP in the picture.  

“KCR’s slogan — ‘Car, 16, Sarkar’ — is being raised to mislead people. If any party with 16 seats could form a government, then what is party like BJP, that would most definitely win over 300 seats, supposed to be doing?” he asked.

Addressing an election rally at Karimnagar and Warangal here on Thursday, Muralidhar Rao said there was no chance of forming Federal Front as no regional party was ready to join KCR. Taking a jibe at the Congress, the senior leader said that the party had made claims of forming another ‘Mahakutami’ to defeat BJP in ensuing polls only to face opposition from its ‘so-called’ allies in different parts of the country. 

Former Cong MP joins BJP

Former Rajya Sabha member from Telangana Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu on Thursday joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister JP Nadda. Bhaskar, who had served in Congress for 25 years, had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress in March. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Rapolu was upset as he was denied ticket from Palakurthy during Assembly polls in 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Federal Front P Muralidhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp