‘What’s KCR going to do with 16 MPs?’

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: Ridiculing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims of launching the Federal Front and seizing power at the Centre, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that KCR’s plan with 16 MPs would never materialise with the BJP in the picture.

“KCR’s slogan — ‘Car, 16, Sarkar’ — is being raised to mislead people. If any party with 16 seats could form a government, then what is party like BJP, that would most definitely win over 300 seats, supposed to be doing?” he asked.

Addressing an election rally at Karimnagar and Warangal here on Thursday, Muralidhar Rao said there was no chance of forming Federal Front as no regional party was ready to join KCR. Taking a jibe at the Congress, the senior leader said that the party had made claims of forming another ‘Mahakutami’ to defeat BJP in ensuing polls only to face opposition from its ‘so-called’ allies in different parts of the country.

Former Cong MP joins BJP

Former Rajya Sabha member from Telangana Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu on Thursday joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister JP Nadda. Bhaskar, who had served in Congress for 25 years, had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress in March. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Rapolu was upset as he was denied ticket from Palakurthy during Assembly polls in 2018.