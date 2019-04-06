Congress responsible for plight of minorities: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed Congress for the historical backwardness of Muslims, Dalits and tribals in the country. While campaigning for TRS’ Nalgonda candidate V Narasimha Reddy in Nalgonda, Owaisi said: “If minorities are being destroyed in India today, if Muslims are weak and Dalits are in a fix, then there’s no doubt that it is because of Congress. Since Independence, there have been 16 Lok Sabha elections. Tell me, what have we got?”

Owaisi’s remarks come in retort to Congress’ allegations of AIMIM indirectly helping BJP. “They are creating an atmosphere of fear because they fear the influence of TRS and YSRCP if they fare very well in the elections over here (Telangana and AP). I want to ask them, can you win 120 seats in the Centre or are you going to choke at 60-70 seats?” Owaisi asked.