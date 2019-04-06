Home States Telangana

Congress responsible for plight of minorities: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi’s remarks come in retort to Congress’ allegations of AIMIM indirectly helping BJP.

Published: 06th April 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi ​

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed Congress for the historical backwardness of Muslims, Dalits and tribals in the country. While campaigning for TRS’ Nalgonda candidate V Narasimha Reddy in Nalgonda, Owaisi said: “If minorities are being destroyed in India today, if Muslims are weak and Dalits are in a fix, then there’s no doubt that it is because of Congress. Since Independence, there have been 16 Lok Sabha elections. Tell me, what have we got?”

Owaisi’s remarks come in retort to Congress’ allegations of AIMIM indirectly helping BJP. “They are creating an atmosphere of fear because they fear the influence of TRS and YSRCP if they fare very well in the elections over here (Telangana and AP). I want to ask them, can you win 120 seats in the Centre or are you going to choke at 60-70 seats?” Owaisi asked. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp