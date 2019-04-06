Home States Telangana

LS polls 2019: Telangana cops hold up Maoists’ pics to improve security

 In view of threats from Maoist party leaders, the State police have resolved to leave no stone unturned to ensure safe electoral campaigns.

Published: 06th April 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials display pictures of Maoist leaders at a public meeting in Karimnagar | Express

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In view of threats from Maoist party leaders, the State police have resolved to leave no stone unturned to ensure safe electoral campaigns. It is learnt that besides beefing up security, cops have been deployed to hold up pictures of Maoist leaders at all public meetings. This comes after the Maoist party’s call to boycott the polls.

Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy has given strict directions to conduct security checks, using the pictures, and to monitor suspicious persons who attend the meetings.The sleuths have been provided with pictures of Maoist chief Muppalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, party Central Committee members, and as many as 40 local leaders.

E Cherallu, a police inspector who was conducting security checks at a BJP meeting in SRR Government Degree College, Karimnagar, told Express that the officials concerned had given instructions to alert the respective duty officers if any of the suspected persons were spotted.

The police have also been instructed to check their baggage, if necessary. Security checks are being conducted by the Telangana cops along with the Maharashtra State Reserve Police.Strict security arrangements were also in place at a recent public meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, where only a minimum number of leaders were allowed to accompany him on the dais. 

