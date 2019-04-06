Purchase custom milling rice from Telangana: Civil Supplies Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal has urged the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to purchase the custom milling rice (CMR) from the Telangana while a meeting he organised with the FCI officials in Hyderabad on Friday. It is learnt that the Telangana State rice millers are ready to supply the rice to FCI.

During the meeting, Sabharwal requested the corporation to increase the number of godowns and asked the officials to focus on storage issues reported from the districts.

“The civil supplies department has achieved the target of procuring 40.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in Khariff season. The millers are ready to hand over 3.44 lakh metric tonnes of CMR and 3.50 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice to the government,” he said and requested FCI officials to purchase rice from rice millers and provide sufficient storage space to the crops. Instructions have also been given to procure paddy during rabi seasson.