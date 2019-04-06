Home States Telangana

Telangana: UPSC state topper shunned his dream to make father’s come true

Varun, currently an assistant commissioner with the Income Tax department, and undergoing Indian Revenue Services (IRS) training in Nagpur, is a native of Miryalguda.

Published: 06th April 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 07:36 PM

Karnati Varun Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Pursuing his father’s dream of seeing him as an IAS officer, Telangana-lad Karnati Varun Reddy has secured the seventh rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, and stood first in the State. Varun, currently an assistant commissioner with the Income Tax department, and undergoing Indian Revenue Services (IRS) training in Nagpur, is a native of Miryalguda. He is the son of P Nagamani, additional director with the Agriculture department and Dr Janardhan Reddy, an ophthalmologist. His elder sibling is a surgeon at Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal.

It was Varun’s fourth attempt that saw him achieve his father’s dream.

Speaking to Express, his father Dr Janardhan Reddy said that after securing the 29th rank in JEE and a seat at IIT Bombay, Varun wanted to pursue MBA from one of the top IIMs. “But it was my dream that my son should be an IAS officer, and for four years, he put in all efforts to make my dream come true,” said an elated Dr Reddy. “It is no surprise that he has fared so well,” he added.

Varun was unable to clear the exam in his first attempt. “This did not deter him and he worked harder and secured the 166th rank in his second attempt. Still dissatisfied, he gave a third try and got the 225th rank. Finally, this time, he placed seventh all over the country, and topped among the two states,” said Dr Reddy.

All through the years, Varun had been staying in Delhi, where he was undergoing IAS coaching.

The results of the prestigious civil services examinations, which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday evening, saw Kanishak Kataria, a B Tech from IIT Bombay, bag the first rank. The topper among women was Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, who secured the fifth position overall.

Continuing their good performance, this year too, over 20 Telugu students made their mark by securing a place in the top 1000 ranks. Another city lad, Naveen Mallarapu, secured the 75th rank. The 2017 civil-services topper, Anudeep Durishetty, too was from Hyderabad. This year, a total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment to IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other Group A and Group B Central services.

