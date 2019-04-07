Home States Telangana

AIMIM will ensure Narendra Modi’s wife gets ‘her rights’: Akbaruddin Owaisi

If he applies makeup twice during the day, then changes clothes thrice. This is our prime minister.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Narendra Modi for being “selfish” while taking a jibe at the Prime Minister saying that AIMIM would give his wife “her rights”.

Speaking at a public rally in Moghalpura, Akbaruddin said that Prime Minister Modi, instead of focussing on the nation’s issues, spends more time on fixing his “make up, changing his clothes”. “What kind of a man is this PM. He is not interested in the country. He is only interested in himself, his publicity, makeup and clothes,” he said.

“If he applies makeup twice during the day, then changes clothes thrice. This is our prime minister. Tell me, when Pulwama attack was happening, this prime minister was busy shooting videos,” Akbaruddin said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi Narendra Modi AIMIM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp