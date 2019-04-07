AIMIM will ensure Narendra Modi’s wife gets ‘her rights’: Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Narendra Modi for being “selfish” while taking a jibe at the Prime Minister saying that AIMIM would give his wife “her rights”.

Speaking at a public rally in Moghalpura, Akbaruddin said that Prime Minister Modi, instead of focussing on the nation’s issues, spends more time on fixing his “make up, changing his clothes”. “What kind of a man is this PM. He is not interested in the country. He is only interested in himself, his publicity, makeup and clothes,” he said.

“If he applies makeup twice during the day, then changes clothes thrice. This is our prime minister. Tell me, when Pulwama attack was happening, this prime minister was busy shooting videos,” Akbaruddin said.