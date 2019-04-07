E-auctions of 67 Uppal Bhagayat plots start today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to e-auction 67 prime open plots at Uppal Bhagayat on April 7 and 8. After putting the auctioning of prime developed plots on hold on a few occasions last year that lead to confusion among the prospective buyers, HMDA rectified the previous loopholes that were encountered earlier.

Uppal Bhagayat near Nagole Metro Station said to be the Pride of HMDA has developed 67 open plots in different sizes covering an area of 1,31,579.31 sq yds and expected to generate a whopping `500 crore revenue for HMDA. HMDA has initiated online registration from March 9. Last date for online registration and submission was April 3.

For the registered bidders e-auction will take place on Sunday and Monday in two sessions. First session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second session from 2 pm to 5 pm. For convenience and acquaintance of the registered bidders regarding the process, e-auction demo video is uploaded on https://www.hmda.gov.in/. A live mock auction was conducted on Sunday for hands on experience to the registered bidders regarding this.

HMDA has provided a step-wise procedure for participating in the e-auction. First logging on to “https://www.mstcecommerce.com/” , clicking on “e-Auction, going to “e-Auction for Govt. of Telanagana”.

Enter user name and password and click on Login, click on “View Live/Forthcoming Auctions”, click on “View Live Auctions” and click on the demo auction link and submit bids.

HMDA officials said that plots were developed in such a way that they are useful for individuals as well as builders, they can construct their a house or residential, multi-storey apartments with no floor restriction in the multi purpose zone in the HMDA developed layout. Unlimited floors will be allowed abutting 30 metres width road, 15 floors abutting 24 metres and 10 floors with 18 metres width road.

Background

In 2005, HMDA acquired 733 acres of land in Uppal Bhagayat from farmers. Of this, 70 acres were developed by making 67 multi-purpose plots, up for sale