TDP, Congress and TJS leaders join TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TDP MLA Mandava Venkateswara Rao and Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, who contested unsuccessfully on Congress ticket from Warangal East segment in 2018 Assembly elections, joined TRS in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday.

Chandrasekhar Rao had personally met Mandava at the latter’s residence on Friday and invited him to join TRS. Mandava, a five-time MLA from Dichpally segment in Nizamabad district, had served as an Irrigation and Education Minister in TDP government.

After being welcomed into the pink party, Ravi Chandra said that the action plan adopted by Chandrasekhar Rao right from the beginning of the separate Telangana movement has inspired him. “I have decided to sail with KCR in creating a Bangaru Telangana,” Ravi said.

He exuded confidence that the TRS will win 16 Lok Sabha seats in the elections. TDP Hyderabad unit chief MN Srinivas and all the executive members of TDP in the city joined TRS on Saturday. Leaders of TDP affiliated TNTUC and TNSF also joined TRS.