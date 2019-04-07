Home States Telangana

TDP, Congress and TJS leaders join TRS

Leaders of TDP affiliated TNTUC and TNSF also joined TRS.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TDP MLA Mandava Venkateswara Rao and Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, who contested unsuccessfully on Congress ticket from Warangal East segment in 2018 Assembly elections, joined TRS in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday.
Chandrasekhar Rao had personally met Mandava at the latter’s residence on Friday and invited him to join TRS. Mandava, a five-time MLA from Dichpally segment in Nizamabad district, had served as an Irrigation and Education Minister in TDP government.

After being welcomed into the pink party, Ravi Chandra said that the action plan adopted by Chandrasekhar Rao right from the beginning of the separate Telangana movement has inspired him. “I have decided to sail with KCR in creating a Bangaru Telangana,” Ravi said.  

He exuded confidence that the TRS will win 16 Lok Sabha seats in the elections. TDP Hyderabad unit chief MN Srinivas and all the executive members of TDP in the city joined TRS on Saturday. Leaders of TDP affiliated TNTUC and TNSF also joined TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Mandava Venkateswara Rao Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp