Too cool for traffic laws? TS politicos reckless on roads

At least 10 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections appear to be habitual traffic law breakers.

Published: 07th April 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 10 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections appear to be habitual traffic law breakers. From ‘dangerous driving’ to violating ‘no parking’ norms at commercial centres, several MPs and MP candidates have several challans pending against their vehicles. 
Nizamabad MP K Kavita, Mahbubnagar Congress candidate Challa Vamshi Chand and BJP Malkajgiri candidate N Ramchander Rao feature among the many who have violated traffic norms in the city in the last five years. 

Express analysed the election affidavits of 52 candidates from major political parties  and found that a majority of them were fined for over speeding and driving dangerously. 

Take for instance K Kavitha. A Toyota Fortuner belonging to her, registered as TS 10 EA 6666, has seven pending challans since November 2014. An amount of Rs 4,245 has to be paid and a charge sheet against the vehicle has been issued. Over speeding and illegal parking were the reasons cited by city traffic police.

Vamshi Chand Reddy’s cars have as many as 35 pending challans. The former MLA has to pay a whopping Rs 37,940 towards the pending challans. 

not owners?
Be it the Congress candidate from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy or TRS Malkajgiri candidate, Marri Rajashekar Reddy, a common distinction among the two is that they have no vehicles to their name. Congress pick in Khammam Renuka too has none listed under her name.

Pending challans and dues
Rs 37,940 (35)
Challa Vamshi 
Chand Reddy 
Cong, Mahbubnagar 
Rs 11,730 (18)
N Ramchander Rao, 
BJP, Malkajgiri 
Rs 4,245 (7) 
K Kavitha,
TRS, Nizamabad 
Rs 3,875 (7)
P Ramulu
TRS, Nagarkurnool
Rs 1,000 (1)
Maloth Kavitha
TRS, Mahabubabad 
Rs 135 (1)
Narsimha Reddy
TRS, Nalgonda
Rs 100 (1)
Ramesh Rathod
Congress Adilabad

