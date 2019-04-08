Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ignored Muslims, Dalits in Telangana, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

NIZAMABAD: The Congress party organised a public meeting in a minority-dominated area in Nizamabad on Sunday. The meeting was addressed by AICC leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Addressing the party supporters, Azad strongly criticised the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly reaping the benefits the then Congress-led UPA government had given the TRS. “Without asking for anything in return, the previous Congress-led UPA government had supported Telangana. KCR and his family are making use of their power not for the State but for themselves,” he alleged.

Stating that KCR has failed to address the needs of the people in all fronts, he said that the Chief Minister has forgotten the promises he had made to the Muslim minorities, SCs, and STs in the State. He urged minorities to support the Congress party in the polls so as to ‘defeat the communal forces attacking the democracy’.       

The campaign, conducted in support of the Congress candidate in Nizamabad Madhu Yaskhi Goud, also saw the performance of revolutionary singer and songwriter Gaddar.

