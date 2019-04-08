Home States Telangana

Liquor prices up, but voter spirits high in Telangana

The traders, on noting that the poll season is ideal to make profits, have decided to sell liquor at prices higher than the MRP.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE 17th Lok Sabha elections would indeed be a ‘high-spirited’ one in State as people have already begun stocking up booze for the polling day -- April 11.  

The surge in demand has caused wine shop owners to hike prices of all beverages. Reportedly, they are charging an additional amount of Rs 5-10 on beverages, though illegally, to make good profits. Shopkeepers, meanwhile, say that neither the high alcohol prices nor the soaring temperatures have been dissuading ‘spirited’ voters.

It is learnt that the Telangana State districts-wise wine shop owners has conducted a meeting wherein the huge demand for beverages during the election season was discussed. The traders, on noting that the poll season is ideal to make profits, have decided to sell liquor at prices higher than the MRP.

“A large majority of people who go to shops to purchase alcohol would end up paying exorbitant amounts because there is really no point arguing with the traders. If anybody questions the hike in prices, the shopkeepers would ask them to pay or leave immediately,” said a tippler who was spotted outside a city wine shop.

In addition to this, win shop owners have also been charging an additional two per cent on alcohol from persons who use digital cards for payment. This is illegal because, technically, these charges apply only to digital transactions of more than Rs 2,000.

D Venkateswara Rao, president of the Telangana Wines Shops Dealers, said: “Wine shop owners collecting additional charges on a beverage is against the excise department’s rules. If anyone is found collecting additional charges from the customers, they can be reported to concerned authorities. In such cases, the licence of the shop owner could get cancelled,” said Rao.

“If anyone is found collecting more money, customers can lodge a complaint at the local Excise police station,” said an Excise official.

