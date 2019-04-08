Home States Telangana

Private bus operators make a killing as Seemandhra voters head home

Some trains like Garib Rath from Secunderabad to Vijayawada have also completely stopped taking in reservations in third AC to Vijayawada and Vizag.

Published: 08th April 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With voters of Seemandhra origin making a beeline to Andhra Pradesh to cast their votes on April 11,  there is a mad rush for bus and train tickets which has seen a  surge of up to 50 per cent in ticket prices.

Take for instance semi sleeper buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada which are priced at Rs 550 are now priced at Rs 1, 200 on April 9 and Rs 1,800 on April 10, indicating a three-fold increase in prices.

Sarish G, a software employee in Hyderabad,  plans to travel home to AP to cast his vote.  However, he was in for a  shock with bus prices touching the roof.

''It is so unethical of these private bus operators to hike the ticket rates which is creating difficulty for us," he said.

The situation is same with all the trains also. Majority of the trains booked for Vijayawada on April 10 are running in waiting list going up to 179 in third AC, and trains to Visakhapatnam up to waiting list 395. Some trains like Garib Rath from Secunderabad to Vijayawada have also completely stopped taking in reservations in third AC to Vijayawada and Vizag.

"We thought of going in the Lingampalli- Vijayawada employees express that starts at 4:40 am and return to the city the same evening in the same train but even that seems to be in the endless waiting list," added another techie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Private bus operators Seemandhra Voting Andhra Pradesh elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp