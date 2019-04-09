Kavitha: Where’s the turmeric board in BJP’s manifesto?
NIZAMABAD : Incumbent MP and TRS candidate in Nizamabad constituency K Kavitha asked BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav why the party had not included the creation of a Turmeric Board in its election manifesto that was released on Monday.
Addressing a roadshow in Nandipet on the same day, she pointed out that Madhav had assured farmers that the party would set up a Turmeric Board at a BJP meeting in Armoor. “We (the TRS) demand the inclusion of a Turmeric Board in BJP’s manifesto. Ram Madhav should keep his word to the farmers and write down their demands in the manifesto,” she said.