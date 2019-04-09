‘No lies, Congress just delivers on promises’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing all schemes launched by BJP-led Central government as flops, Congress party’s national spokesperson Khushboo Sundar on Monday said that even though the schemes like ‘Make in India’ and demonetisation were much publicised by the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, none of them delivered as promised and called them a failure.

Speaking at the Gandhi Bhavan, Khushboo claimed that Congress always makes promises that are practically possible to fulfil, which the party has done over the years.

“Congress is very straight forward and we just deliver. No lies, no jhumlas here,” she said. Khushboo also met Chevella Parliamentary constituency candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and went on a campaign tour of the city.

Accusing BJP of not pursuing the 33 percent women’s reservation bill, Reddy said that he has developed a five-point plan for Chevella constituency and that includes education for the youth, youth apprenticeship and employment, agricultural support, women safety and empowerment, and environment protection.