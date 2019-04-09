Home States Telangana

‘No lies, Congress just delivers on promises’

Speaking at the Gandhi Bhavan, Khushboo claimed that Congress always makes promises that are practically possible to fulfil, which the party has done over the years.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing all schemes launched by BJP-led Central government as flops, Congress party’s national spokesperson Khushboo Sundar on Monday said that even though the schemes like ‘Make in India’ and demonetisation were much publicised by the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, none of them delivered as promised and called them a failure. 

Speaking at the Gandhi Bhavan, Khushboo claimed that Congress always makes promises that are practically possible to fulfil, which the party has done over the years.  

“Congress is very straight forward and we just deliver. No lies, no jhumlas here,” she said. Khushboo also met Chevella Parliamentary constituency candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and went on a campaign tour of the city. 

Accusing BJP of not pursuing the 33 percent women’s reservation bill, Reddy said that he has developed a five-point plan for Chevella constituency and that includes education for the youth, youth apprenticeship and employment, agricultural support, women safety and empowerment, and environment protection. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp