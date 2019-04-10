10 women labourers buried alive as mound of earth collapses in Telangana village

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: At least 10 NREGS workers engaged in work at Tileru village in Marikal mandal were buried alive, when a soil mound located dangerously close to the place where they were working collapsed on them today. The incident took place at around 11 and rescue operations are underway.

According to official information, the deceased were identified as Anuradha (30), Bhemamma (40), Budamma (26), B.Laxmi (28), K Laxmi (30), Mangamma (32), Ananthamma (45), Keshamma (38), B Ananthamma (35) and Laxmi (28). One CH Laxmi was injured and her condition is stable now.

Their bodies were unearthed from under the soil mound that had collapsed on them. It is said that they were on their break from work when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock and anguish on the ghastly incident at Narayanpet district claiming lives of NREGS labour.

Expressing deep condolences, the CM has instructed the minister and officials concerned to accord immediate care in all manner.