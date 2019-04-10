TRS appeals to voters in their own language

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an innovative election campaign, the TRS party has printed pamphlets in different regional languages targeting the voters in Chevella and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segments.

The TRS printed pamphlets in Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and other languages. People speaking these languages have settled in large numbers in and around Hyderabad.

According to party leaders, the TRS printed and distributed the pamphlets in different languages as the party wants the voters who came from different states and settled here to bless and support the party in the Lok Sabha elections.