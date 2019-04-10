Home States Telangana

Why aren’t Telangana med colleges participating in national ranking surveys?

The rankings were released on Monday. As many as 113 colleges across the country offering medical, dental and nursing courses participated in it. However, none of them were from Telangana.

Published: 10th April 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is medical education in Telangana not on par with expected standards? The question gains importance as the medical colleges in State, both government and private, have ignored to participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for medical colleges conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for the second time in a row.

The rankings were released on Monday. As many as 113 colleges across the country offering medical, dental and nursing courses participated in it. However, none of them were from Telangana. In fact, Telangana is the only State in South India that had no representation.

This happened even as the State is home to 27 medical colleges offering MBBS course, 12 dental colleges offering BDS course and 85 colleges offering bachelor nursing degrees which include government-run medical institutions like Osmania, Gandhi, Kakatiya and Rajiv Gandhi Institute. Even the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), a deemed university, did not take part in the NIRF. Apart from these, there are also a few other colleges that offer post-graduation and specialization courses. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi topped the ranking.

The medical college rankings were based on five parameters — teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

It may be mentioned here that when it comes to accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), only three private medical colleges from the state have been accredited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana NIRF MHRD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp